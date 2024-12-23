Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
The Charlotte Hornets are back in the Queen City for some Holiday Hoopla as they play host to the Houston Rockets. It's been a rough start to the season for the purple and teal, but perhaps a big win over Houston could be the turning point for this young group.
Here's how our staff sees this one going.
Zachary Roberts: Rockets 113, Hornets 100
The Hornets opened 2024 with an upset road victory over the Rockets. So much has happened since then, and not in a good way. The Hornets are missing Brandon Miller, but even with them, they'd have a hard time with the 19-9 Rockets. The only hope is that the second night of a back-to-back catches up to Houston, but their defensive prowess (second-best defensive rating in the NBA) should shine through anyway.
Matt Alquiza: Rockets 102, Hornets 91
If you’re looking for pretty basketball divert your eyes elsewhere. The Hornets have struggled mightily on offense due to their anemic three-point shooting and the Rockets can defend with the best of them. Look for Houston to avenge their season-opening loss with relative ease.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 113, Rockets 108
It's been a rough stretch for the Hornets lately. But Houston is on the second night of a back-to-back on the road and barely beat a weak Raptors team yesterday, while Charles Lee gets LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams back from their one-game absence. Charlotte is also due for a good shooting game, after hitting way below their usual mark in the last few games.
