Hornets' Grant Williams listed as probable, in line to play first game in over a year

For the first time in over a calendar year, Grant Williams may be finally on the cusp of returning to NBA action. On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets officially listed Williams as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Utah Jazz, a meaningful milestone for the forward who last appeared in a game on Nov. 23, 2024, before undergoing knee surgery.

Hornets fans suspected his return was coming before the injury report confirmed it. Starting earlier this week, Williams teased his on-court comeback by reviving his Batman persona on social media, sharing a four-day, Dark Knight-themed countdown that ends around the time of Saturday's tipoff in Salt Lake City.

Williams' various Instagram Stories have featured images from his 2022 Batman costume era when he was with the Boston Celtics. The countdown time continued through today (Jan. 10), showing that one day was left on Friday (Jan. 9). If that math is as straightforward as it seems, today should indeed mark his long-awaited return to on-court action with the Charlotte Hornets.

Comeback Grant

As of Friday night, the Hornets have not publicly committed to specific minutes or role details for Williams, but his upgrade to probable suggests he's physically ready to rejoin the rotation in some capacity. Even limited minutes would have some significance, given how long he's been sidelined for and how much the Hornets have missed his defensive versatility and communication on the floor.

Before his injury, Williams had carved out a useful niche as a physical forward who could guard up and down the positional spectrum while spacing the floor on offense. Charlotte traded for him with the expectation that he'd complement their young core by doing a little bit of everything—screening, switching, talking on defense, and hitting timely corner threes. The injury pause delayed those plans, and the Hornets' front court has quietly felt that gap throughout this season.

The Dark Knight Returns

Williams' Batman-themed countdown adds a layer of personality to what was otherwise a slow and straightforward rehab timeline for the athlete. Understandably, Hornets fans have latched onto the tease. And now that he's officially probable, the question is less about symbolism and more about logistics.

One year, one surgery, and one Instagram countdown later, all signs point to Saturday at Delta Center being Grant Williams' moment to step back into the Charlotte Hornets fold. If so, it couldn't come at a better time for a young Charlotte team trying to stabilize its season.

Before arriving in Charlotte in February 2024, Williams spent his first four seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he built his league reputation on reliability and situational versatility. He carved out rotation minutes on multiple deep playoff runs and the 2022 trip to the NBA Finals by defending bigger wings, stretching the floor from the corners, and generally thriving in the connective-tissue role coaches trust in high-leverage moments.

His Boston stint also cemented much of his public identity as a talkative, detail-oriented forward unafraid of physical matchups and equally unafraid of big playoff possessions. Charlotte acquired him with the hope that those habits would translate to a young roster still learning how to win on the margins.

