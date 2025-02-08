All Hornets

Mark Williams writes a farewell note to the Charlotte Hornets and Buzz City

The former Hornet is grateful for his time in Charlotte.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
One of the most surprising trades of the NBA deadline aside from the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Luka Dončić was the Charlotte Hornets sending third-year center and former first-round pick, Mark Williams, to L.A. to join Luka and LeBron James.

Sure, it wasn't an earth-shattering move by any means, but it was certainly unexpected. Williams figured to be a key piece of the Hornets' young core and someone they would want to build with alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

The reality is, the Hornets aren't going anywhere this season, and the Lakers are doing everything in their power to try and win a championship now. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka sent Jeff Peterson an offer that he just simply couldn't refuse - Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a future first-round pick - a pretty intriguing haul for a player that has been inconsistent and dealt with numerous injuries in his short time in the NBA.

Shortly after the deal was made, Mark Williams took to Instagram to share his gratitude to the fans of Charlotte, along with the organization.

Mark Williams' farewell note to Charlotte, the Hornets

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

"Buzz City,

Thank you for embracing me with open arms from the moment Adam Silver called my name. The love I’ve felt here has been incredible. Despite being a kid from Virginia Beach, in countless ways, I grew up in North Carolina. From being an elementary school kid watching my sister in Cameron Indoor, to my own two seasons at Duke, to getting drafted and finding out I was heading to Charlotte, every step of this way the people of North Carolina have shown me nothing but love. It has been a true privilege to begin my career in a state that has meant so much to me and my family.

"A huge thank you to the Hornets organization or taking a chance on me and making my dream of becoming an NBA player a reality. Getting that call I was going to be a Charlotte Hornet changed my life, and I will forever appreciate these years. To my teammates — my guys — you made me better day in and out, you’re my brothers for life. And to the coaching staff, trainers, equipment staff, security, team attendants, and chefs, thank you for your support and investment in me as an athlete, and a human. I couldn’t have asked for a better place to begin my NBA career.

"That said, i’m excited for the next chapter of my journey in Los Angeles. Laker fans you’re getting a kid who is ready to work, and hungry to win. I’m grateful and excited for all to come!"

Schuyler Callihan
