Miles Bridges' game-winner lifts Hornets past Spurs
The Charlotte Hornets in thrilling fashion defeated the new look San Antonio Spurs 117-116.
Miles Bridges drilled a clutch three-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining to lift Charlotte to a dramatic victory over San Antonio on Friday night, snapping their six-game losing streak.
Bridges, who finished with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting and seven rebounds, delivered the decisive blow after the Hornets had surrendered their lead with just 8.1 seconds left. The Spurs' De'Aaron Fox attempted a final shot, but couldn't release it before time expired.
LaMelo Ball made an impactful return from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, contributing 24 points, nine assists, and four rebounds. Nick Smith Jr. continued his strong play with 19 points, while rookie KJ Simpson and veteran Seth Curry both added 12 points off the bench.
The Hornets dominated most statistical categories, shooting a season-best 46.5% from the field and 44.7% from three-point range, including a season-high 17 made threes. Charlotte also controlled the glass with a 53-38 rebounding advantage and recorded more assists (33-25).
For the Spurs, rookie Stephon Castle delivered a career-high 33 points on efficient 10-of-15 shooting. Fox, in just his second game with San Antonio, contributed 22 points, six assists, and four steals.
Victor Wembanyama recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds but struggled from the field, shooting just 7-of-20, including 1-of-9 from three-point range.
Charlotte held the lead from the 10:46 mark of the first quarter until the final minute when San Antonio briefly took control. The Spurs had mounted a comeback midway through the fourth quarter, using a 9-0 run to cut a 12-point deficit to three before setting up the dramatic finish.
Hornets Best of the Night: From Beyond the Arch! 🏀
Charlotte ends the night with a season best 17 three pointers made.
Spurs Best of the Night: Rookie Stephon Castle Shines
San Antonio's first round pick finishes with a career best 33 points
Highlight of the Night: Bridges Drills Game Winner
Miles Bridges sank the game-winning three-pointer from the corner, halting San Antonio's late comeback.
Quote from KJ Simpson on LaMelo Ball's Return
"Amazing. The talent he is, but just the teammate he is. To have him back on the floor, to see one of our brothers go out there and it's like he never left, pick up where he left off," Simpson said. "He's playing with a chip on his shoulder, something to prove. he should have been an All-Star, and we just want to back him up. It feels great to have him out here."
Looking Ahead
The Hornets break their nine-game home stand with a road trip to face the improved Detroit Pistons, their first game away from home since January 22.
