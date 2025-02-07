Hornets Head Coach Charles Lee shares insight on trade deadline moves
Before the NBA trade deadline expired on February 6, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets made a number of moves that reshaped the look of its roster for the remainder of the season and future.
Jeff Peterson and the Hornets front office traded center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap. Then later in the day the Hornets sent Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee addressed the media for the first time following those moves ahead of the team's matchup against San Antonio on Friday.
“I think Jeff [Peterson] and the front office did a great job of executing some deals around
the trade deadline that are going to help our team I think in the short term and the long
term. Some tough phone calls to make, though," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said of the front office's trade deadline decisions.
"We’re grateful for the things Mark [Williams] and Cody [Martin] and Vasa [Micic] were able to give to our organization and to our team. We’re excited about the new bodies that we’re going to get. I think Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] and Cam [Reddish] and Dalton [Knecht] and Elfrid [Payton] are going to help our team in a lot of different ways, so I’m looking forward to it. It was a crazy time, and now we’re looking forward to moving forward and just helping this team be as good as they possibly can be going into the break,” Lee explained.
LaMelo Ball is available to play for the first time since the left ankle injury he sustained on January 27and Lee says his return is key not only for the success of the team, but now that there are a number of new pieces the star point guard will need to build chemistry with.
“It’s important for him to get back to competing on both ends of the floor and it’s important for the team to get used to having him back out there because he does add a different element for us offensively," Lee said. "I think he helps increase our pace with his creativity offensively. Defensively, having him in a lot of different positions and different coverages and stuff. It’ll be good to have him back if he’s able to get through his pregame routine.”
