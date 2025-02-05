Charlotte Hornets announce promising LaMelo Ball injury update
LaMelo Ball has missed the Charlotte Hornets' last five as he nurses the ankle sprain that he suffered against the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday. Ball was backpedaling over mid-court after knocking down an audacious three point attempt when he rolled his left ankle on Jarred Vanderbilt's foot.
Ball knew something was wrong right away, immediately walking to the locker room upon collecting himself off of the hardwood. Last Thursday the Hornets PR team announced that updates on Ball's status would be 'provided as appropriate,' and the first update was released on Tuesday afternoon.
LaMelo Ball returns to on-court activity
In an X post sent out this afternoon, the Hornets announced that "LaMelo Ball has continued to undergo treatment for his left ankle sprain. He has progressed to a return to on court activity and additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."
On the surface, that update doesn't reveal much. However, in comparison to previous injury updates for Ball himself, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and a rash of other Hornets that included the dreaded "X player will be reevaluated in X amount of weeks," this update on Ball embraces the reader like a warm hug.
The Hornets' next game is on Wednesday night, that Ball has already been ruled out of, is against Giannis the Milwaukee Bucks. Post-Milwaukee, Charlotte will lace 'em up on Friday night against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, and per this update, it wouldn't be a complete shock to see Ball on the court for an extra-terrestrial matchup with Wemby and co.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Bucks could have interest in Hornets wing Cody Martin after twin brother's trade
Charles Lee explains why the Hornets have struggled against the Wizards this season
NBA Mock Trade: Bucks land Hornets' star Miles Bridges in latest projected swap
Miles Bridges urges Hornets to show more fight following loss to Wizards