Where do the Hornets stand in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes after recent wins?
Winning games is important for a team who hasn't experienced much of it in recent years. It's hard to build a team into a playoff contender and more if you don't get that taste of winning and change the narrative surrounding said organization.
At the same time, winning can greatly impact a bad team's chances of landing a top pick in the draft. Players and coaches will never embrace tanking because their jobs are on the line. That's more of a front office thing and how the roster is constructed.
But here of late, the Charlotte Hornets have won more often than some of its fans would like and has put them in danger of falling outside of the bottom three in the NBA. The teams that finish with the three worst records all have a 14% chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick. That percentage drops to 12.5% with the fourth-worst record and just under 10% for the fifth and sixth slots.
There are twelve games left on the docket for the Hornets, seven of which are against projected lottery teams, meaning they could conceivably play themselves out of a top-three spot in the lottery.
Updated lottery race
1. Washington Wizards (15-54)
2. Utah Jazz (16-55)
3. Charlotte Hornets (18-52)
4. New Orleans Pelicans (19-52)
5. Philadelphia 76ers (23-47)
6. Brooklyn Nets (23-47)
7. Toronto Raptors (24-46)
8. Miami Heat (24-46)
9. Chicago Bulls (30-40)
10. San Antonio Spurs (30-39)
11. Portland Trail Blazers (32-39)
12. Dallas Mavericks (34-37)
13. Houston Rockets, from Phoenix (34-37)
14. Atlanta Hawks, from Sacramento (35-34)
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA Mock Draft: Hornets predicted to land playmaking guard with Andrew Wiggins comp
Seth Curry wants to return to Charlotte, but do they have a spot for him in 2025-26?
How did Hornets potential draft target VJ Edgecombe look in March Madness win?
ESPN BPI gives the Hornets absolutely no chance to take down the Oklahoma City Thunder