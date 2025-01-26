Miles Bridges voices his opinion for LaMelo to the All-Star Game
For a player who’s been nothing short of sensational, LaMelo Ball’s exclusion from the All-Star starting lineup has sparked a wave of controversy.
The youngest Ball brother is having a career year, averaging 28.9 points per contest on 41.9% from the field and 33.4% from three, while adding 7.5 assists a night.
The Charlotte Hornets star was the leading vote getter amongst guards in the Eastern Conference, holding 500,000 more votes than the next highest vote getter (Donovan Mitchell). Despite this, Ball was not named a starter in favor of Jalen Brunson, who had around 800,000 less votes than Ball.
Ball was 7th amongst guards in media voting. He received three total media votes, less than the likes of Damian Lillard, Trae Young, Cade Cunningham, and Darius Garland.
Miles Bridges
The former Chino Hills star's snub caught the attention of his teammates, with Miles Bridges advocating for his candidacy on social media.
The former Michigan State star was then asked to campaign why he should make the All-Star team.
"He's the most exciting player in the NBA. Everybody wants to watch Melo. He's averaging 29, I don't see why he shouldn't make it, you know. Even if he doesn't, that's gonna be big motivation for him to keep going. I personally think he should make it."
With the reserves being announced in only four days, the campaign to make sure Ball gets to represent the team in San Francisco will only grow stronger.
