With the trade deadline looming, the Hornets look to build around its young "big three"
With the NBA trade deadline approaching (Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m.), the Charlotte Hornets front office is still likely exploring trade possibilities.
After the Hornets' abysmal 12-30 start (14th place in the Eastern Conference), some fans might hope that the team “cleans house” to some degree and rebuilds from scratch. With that being said, Charlotte has several intriguing former lottery picks that they should hold onto and build this thing around.
LaMelo Ball
Depending on how you process his statistics, you can argue that LaMelo Ball is either having the best season of his career, or the most concerning.
This season, Ball is on pace to set a career-high in points per game while ranking among the league's top ten in scoring (4th) and assists (8th). Through 30 games, he is averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. His scoring average this season is five points more than his previous career-high (23.9 ppg).
On the other hand, Ball has had to step up and play “hero ball” due to his team being affected by injuries and an overall lack of offensive production. Among the league's top ten scorers, Ball’s field goal percentage is the lowest (41.9%). This season, the fifth-year point guard is averaging .72 shots per minute, the most since Wilt Chamberlain in the 1964-65 season.
While his inefficiencies can sometimes hurt more than help, the emergence of Mark Williams should take some weight off of Ball's shoulders. On a more offensively well-rounded team, Ball would have the opportunity to shine as a distributor while also regularly contributing as a scorer.
Mark Williams
After entering the league with high expectations following an impressive career at Duke (ACC Defensive Player of the Year), center Mark Williams is beginning to establish himself as one of the league's top young centers.
Through the month of January, Williams is averaging 19.8 points (eighth in the NBA), 11.9 rebounds (also eighth in the NBA) and 1.3 blocks per game.
The third-year big man started off the season inactive due to a foot injury that he suffered in training camp. After missing the first 20 games of the season, Williams has provided a spark to a Hornets team that has otherwise fallen flat this season. On a team with several talented playmakers/scorers, having an effective center like Williams can be extremely beneficial to their success and ability to create spacing.
Brandon Miller
Following an electric collegiate career at Alabama (SEC Player of the Year, Consensus All-American) the Hornets selected Miller with the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
In his first season as a pro, Miller showcased the scoring ability that helped him finish as the SEC’s leading scorer during his time at Alabama. Miller averaged 17.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. On November 21, he set a career-high when scoring 38 points while leading the Hornets to a 123-121 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons.
This season, Miller had improved upon his rookie scoring averages, averaging 21 points and 4.9 rebounds before having to shut his season down after just 27 games due to a torn ligament in his right wrist. As a young player who is still developing, Charlotte should expect a breakout season from Miller in year three upon his return from injury.
