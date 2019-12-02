Hornetmaven
Notes: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 'questionable' for Hornets vs. Suns

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets' bench could be one player short Monday night against the Phoenix Suns as veteran forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is dealing with an injury.

Monday afternoon, the team upgraded the Kentucky product from "doubtful" to "questionable" and said he is recovering from a left calf strain.

Even if Kidd-Gilchrist is available, it's unlikely he'll play. The former No. 2 overall pick has appeared in just two games this season, receiving "DNP-Coaches Decision" in the other 19 games. Each of the contests Kidd-Gilchrist played in were blowout losses: a 36-point loss to the Timberwolves and a 22-point loss to the Raptors.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, has totaled 18 minutes of play this season, scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds. He is in the final year of a contract extension he signed in 2015 and will earn a salary of $13 million this season.

Suns injuries

According to the NBA's injury report, Aron Baynes (left calf strain), Mikal Bridges (left quad contusion) and Cam Johnson (illness) are all questionable for Monday night's game at the Spectrum Center.

Cheick Diallo (illness) is listed as out and former No. 1 overall pick DeAndre Ayton is serving a suspension.

Notes, numbers, highlights

  • Entering Monday, Devonte' Graham is second in the league in three-pointers made this season, knocking down 71. He's shooting 41.3 percent from behind the arc this season, which is in the top 40 in the league. The Kansas product is making shots off the dribble and catch, as less than half -- 49.3 percent -- of his three's have been assisted.
  • P.J. Washington has 32 dunks this season, which leads the Hornets. 96.6 percent of all of the rookie's made shots have been assisted this season.
  • Caleb Martin had another awesome game in the G-League on Sunday. He's averaging 20.1 points per-game with the Swarm.
