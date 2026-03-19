Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets continue their critical late-season homestand as they host the Orlando Magic tonight at Spectrum Center. Orlando holds the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and sits 3.5 games ahead of Charlotte in the current postseason race. Notably, Charlotte holds a 2-1 lead in the season series and is looking to secure it for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

Adding to the significance, the Hornets will honor franchise legend Dell Curry, as his No. 30 will be hoisted into the rafters during a halftime ceremony, joining Bobby Phills’ No. 13. This is, by all accounts, Charlotte’s most important game of the season so far.

Here is how our staff sees this one playing out.

Zachary Roberts: Hornets 110, Magic 103

The Magic have been playing some pretty good ball lately, but the Hornets have had their number since an early-season bout. They demolished Orlando on the road the last time these two teams faced off, but Charlotte has cooled off since then. Still, they have the shooting to beat anyone any night, and they will get a decent night from each of the trio to put this one away.

Evan Campos: Hornets 109, Magic 102

The last time these two teams played, roughly two months ago in Orlando, the Hornets dominated from start to finish and led by 20-plus points for most of the night. I do not expect the same outcome this time, as this one feels like a close, rock-fight type of game. I do think Charlotte is just the better team right now, especially with Orlando missing its second-best player for an extended period, and being without Anthony Black as well.

Charlotte owns a significantly better net rating on the season and brings far more offensive juice as a team. Ultimately, I trust the Hornets’ ability to have multiple options to drive and initiate offense, which will matter in what should be a halfcourt-heavy game. I also think Brandon Miller breaks out of his recent slump with a big scoring performance to lift Charlotte in this one.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 130, Magic 118

How about 130 for No. 30? It sounds like a bunch of points, but the Hornets just put 136 up on Miami, which is playing really good basketball. If the Hornets want to catch Orlando in the standings, they have to take this game. They're running out of opportunities to climb the ladder, so they won't let this one slide, especially at home. Charlotte jumps out to a big lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and coasts to victory.

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