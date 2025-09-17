Mock trade: How the Hornets can land a young sharpshooter by sending out Nick Smith Jr.
Charlotte was one of the worst teams in the league again last year, but they are hoping that changes this season. They are expecting to have a chance to make the playoffs instead of the draft lottery.
In the Hornets' pursuit of that, they have acquired multiple veteran players, especially at the guard spot. That means that some of their young guys, like Nick Smith Jr., are expendable.
If Charlotte is looking to get rid of a guy like Smith Jr., they need to make sure they are getting a player back who can help the roster right away. This mock trade proposal does that.
Mock trade details
Here is the full trade proposal via the Spotrac Trade Machine:
Hornets receive: Gradey Dick
Raptors receive: Nick Smith Jr., 2027 first-round pick via Miami
Dick showed some promise as a scorer last season when he was finally given some more minutes. The issue is that he hasn't been very available for the Raptors, which could make him a Hornets target.
He played in just 54 games a year ago and only 60 games as a rookie. That lack of availability could help the Hornets in negotiating. Toronto might insist a first-round pick be included in a deal for Dick.
Gradey has more size than Smith Jr. and has already shown more promise as a scorer. He is also someone who doesn't need the ball in his hands all of the time in order to be successful.
The Hornets would be happy to get Gradey Dick in a trade for Nick Smith Jr.
Charlotte continues to look for guys who can succeed off the ball with LaMelo Ball as the primary ball-handler. Dick is someone who fits that role very well.
Can the Hornets convince Toronto that Smith Jr. still has some unrealized potential that can help them? Immanuel Quickley is always hurt, so they could use some on-the-ball guard depth.
The Hornets need more guys off the ball, while Toronto needs more guys who can handle. That's what makes this trade proposal a win-win.
