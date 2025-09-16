Who should be taking the final shot for the Charlotte Hornets?
Everybody wants to take the final shot of the game until it actually comes.
During the final moments of a game, we discover who a player really is. Whether or not they have the "it" factor that so many fans debate about. Jordan, Kobe, and LeBron all had it, so of course, fans believe their young up-and-coming star must as well.
Year after year, we find new players who are considered "chokers" down the stretch, who disappoint their peers as they miss the game-winning shot or stay away from the ball altogether.
As we look at the Charlotte Hornets roster, it's filled with countless young and hungry players all wanting the basketball in their hands during the final moments of the game. In all reality, the last shot of the game will almost always go to the star player, but the Hornets are in an incredible situation:
LaMelo Ball looks for the right decision when the clock winds down.
Take the Spurs game in early February, for example. Clock ticking down from seven, six, and Ball drives into the paint. He appears to go up for a layup, as the entire Spurs defense begins to collapse into the paint. Ball never takes his eyes away until the very last second, firing a pass into the corner where an open Miles Bridges hits the game-winning three.
This is how the Hornets need to treat the final shot. It should never be a guarantee that one player takes a shot. The ball should find the open man almost every single time. Whether it be Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, anybody who is open should be taking that shot.
That being said, the ball should always touch one of LaMelo Ball's or Brandon Miller's hands. As the clock winds down, it needs to find one of your best players. While watching Kon Knueppel take and make the final shot of a game would be thrilling, there is a fear in each fan when the ball does not touch the best player.
The Hornets have a group of unselfish guys, and it's time for them to show that.
