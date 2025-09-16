Hornets 2025-26 schedule: Five opportunities for statement wins
The Charlotte Hornets only have three nationally-televised games on their 82-game schedule, but don't let that discourage you into thinking that LaMelo Ball and Co. can't create national (and global) buzz in 2025-26.
Given the nature of social media and the growing opportunity for small-market teams to achieve widespread visibility, a squad like the Hornets can become more popular than you think, especially if they show out against mega-popular opponents.
In the spirit of that sentiment, let's take a look at some opportunities on the Hornets' schedule to play well against marquee teams and put the basketball world on notice. We'll review these games in chronological order.
Five huge schedule opportunities for the Hornets to make a statement
November 10 vs. Lakers
As if the Lakers weren't already a powerful-enough global brand, they added All-World superstar Luka Doncic to the franchise last season.
In terms of sheer star power and market attraction, no team tops the Luka and LeBron James-led Lakers. All 82 of LA's games will be viewed by a global audience in one way or another, and that includes this early-season clash with Charlotte.
It will be the tenth game of the season for the Hornets, which means they'll have had some time to work through any early season rust before this big-time matchup against the Lake Show. A win over Luka and LeBron would be incredible for Charlotte's confidence.
November 15 vs. Thunder
What better way is there to make a statement than to beat the best team in the NBA?
Five days after the Lakers matchup, the Hornets will host the defending champions in what promises to be a high-energy affair.
OKC is going to have a target on its back all season long. In traveling to Charlotte, the Thunder might be tempted to let their guard down and take somewhat of a mental break, which could allow the Hornets to strike.
December 3 @ Knicks
Snagging a win at Madison Square Garden has always been a big deal, even in recent years when the Knicks weren't as good as they are now.
But in the Jalen Brunson era, this would be an even more epic victory for the Hornets than usual, as they'd not only be performing well under the brightest lights but doing so against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
January 17 @ Warriors
We talked about Luka and LeBron as global icons above, but Stephen Curry is right there with them. Any win over Steph and the Warriors is a statement, especially on the road.
This matchup happens just a couple of weeks before the NBA trade deadline, too, which could add another layer of intrigue.
January 21 vs. Cavaliers (ESPN)
This game has to be on the list, mostly because it's the only Hornets game slated to be aired on ESPN the entire season. However, there's also the fact that the Cavs promise to be one of the top teams in the NBA, setting up a huge opportunity for Charlotte to pull off a statement upset.
Bonus: January 31 vs. Spurs (Prime Video)
Although this is supposed to be a list of five games, here's a bonus matchup: a mid-winter battle against Victor Wembanyama and the rising San Antonio Spurs.
Wembanyama is another generational talent who attracts a global audience. If the Hornets can pull off a win in style, they'll impress a lot of NBA fans and maybe even gain some newfound admirers in Wemby's native France.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Does a LaMelo Ball-Trae Young trade makes sense for Hornets, Hawks?
Charlotte Hornets GM Jeff Peterson earns solid GPA for offseason effort
Patrick Beverley thinks Charlotte could have changed Ben Simmons’ career
Photos of newly renovated Hornets home Spectrum Center revealed