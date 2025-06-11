All Hornets

NBA capologist sums up Charlotte Hornets cap situation with one perfect word

The Hornets don't have much cap space this offseason.

Zach Roberts

Apr 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are one of a few teams with very little cap space this offseason. They're probably not going to make any splash signings because they can't (and the free agent class isn't terribly strong). But that's not the only aspect of their financial situation this year.

Per NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Hornets' overall money situation is "uptight." He chose that word to describe how the Hornets are positioned, which is fairly accurate. Pincus said their cap space flexibility is low, but their tax flexibility and second-round power are both high. So is their apron flexibility. Their first-round power is medium-high as well.

Pincus then said, "Do the Hornets buy into the sunk-cost fallacy, trying to make their heavy investment in LaMelo Ball the right decision? Or do they go in the opposite direction and shop the young former All-Star?" While Ball's salary is the highest on the roster, it feels a little unfair to call him a sunk cost. This implies that he is not worth investing in and that Charlotte should cut its losses, which could not be further from the truth.

The insider continued, "While other teams don't say Charlotte is actively trying to get rid of Ball, the sense they get is that he 'could be available.' Similarly, is Mark Williams the center of the future? If so, the Hornets need to reinvest in him this summer with an extension (or next July when he's a restricted free agent). However, the scuttled trade-deadline deal with the Los Angeles Lakers suggests the Hornets are ready to pivot."

Pincus thinks this means that everyone except for Brandon Miller and maybe Tidjane Salaun is available by trade. In other words, the Hornets have no salary cap space, but they have a boatload of possible trades to do to make things move this offseason.

