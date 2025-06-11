What does KJ Simpson's future look like with the Charlotte Hornets?
With Tre Mann potentially re-signing and LaMelo Ball returning from injury, there are not many questions about the guard position for the Charlotte Hornets.
Nick Smith is entering a pivotal year three, which could make or break his future with the team. Though he does try on defense, he's been a negative there. Mixed with sub-par playmaking and an underwhelming shooting numbers, Smith's future as a Hornet desperately relies on a strong third season.
Then there is KJ Simpson, the two-way guard out of Colorado entering his second season in the NBA.
KJ was decent during his time with the main squad, averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He was selected in the second round of last year's draft, and was arguably the most productive rookie on the roster.
That being said, that does not guarantee him a roster spot, especially with the log jam at the guard position. LaMelo Ball is set to return, Tre Mann (if he re-signs) is set to return, Nick Smith will still be around, and the Hornets may draft or sign another guard.
Simpson is entering the final year on his two-way contract, so the Hornets do not have a roster spot guaranteed to him. That being said, it makes his role next season incredibly obvious:
Simpson goes into and plays next season on a two-way deal.
The Hornets do not have a role for KJ. Yet.
Injuries happen, and Hornets fans know that better than anybody else. In all likelihood, one of the Hornets guards will get injured at some point during the regular season, giving the squad a need at that position. With KJ being on a two-way deal, it allows them to have insurance should someone get hurt at that position.
He's still only 22 as well, meaning there is plenty of time to grow and develop. Players work their way from two-way deals to standard contracts every season, just as Moussa Diabate did last year. Could KJ be the next Hornet to do so?
