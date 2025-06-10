All Hornets

It’s time the Charlotte Hornets gave LaMelo Ball a true veteran to lean on

Jeff Peterson needs to target some veteran point guard help this summer for the Charlotte Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reacts in fron tof Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) after scoring during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
LaMelo Ball is one of the most skilled point guards in the NBA, but when he comes off the floor, the Charlotte Hornets typically experience a massive drop-off in performance. Not only do they need to fix that issue, but they could also benefit from giving LaMelo Ball a true veteran to learn from, who can still make an impact on the game.

Here are three veteran free agent options that would make sense for the Hornets.

Chris Paul

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Age: 40

2024-25 salary: $10,460,000

Paul is the most unrealistic of the three, but hey, never say never. Paul recently mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show that he would like to play near his family, who live in Los Angeles, but Charlotte is pretty close to his hometown of Winston-Salem, so perhaps that keeps them somewhat in the mix. Still doubtful, but he's definitely someone Jeff Peterson needs to call and ask what it would take without overspending.

Spencer Dinwiddie

Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) dribbles as Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Age: 32

2024-25 salary: $3,303,771

Dinwiddie has been rock solid on the offensive end of the floor throughout his career and appears to still have a little gas left in the tank. He's averaged double figures in four straight seasons, despite having played for four different teams (Nets, Lakers, Mavericks, and Wizards). While he's primarily played the point, he also has some experience off the ball, which would give the Hornets some lineup versatility and perhaps allow them to move off of Seth Curry. He's also an above-average defender.

Monte Morris

Apr 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Monte Morris (23) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Age: 29 (turns 30 this month)

2024-25 salary: $2,800,834

Morris would likely come at the cheapest price of the three on this list, but still has something to offer. He's shot 36% or better from three every year he's been in the league, but has seen his playing time cut in half over the past two seasons. In an expanded role in Charlotte, he could have more of an offensive impact. If they can get something close to the 2019-20 version of him, where he played in 73 games (12 starts) with the Nuggets, averaging nine points, 3.5 assists, shooting 45%/37%/84% over 22 minutes per night, the Hornets would be thrilled.

