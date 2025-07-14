All Hornets

NBA insider rips Hornets’ center room: 'Most depressing situation I can remember'

Lowe questioned the Hornets’ direction after taking aim at its thin frontcourt.

Thomas Gorski

Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) fouls Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) fouls Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets have spent years rebuilding, flying under the radar with few national headlines. But with a solid young core and a wide-open Eastern Conference, it finally feels like they’re turning a corner.

Not everyone’s convinced.

Zach Lowe — longtime NBA analyst and host of The Zach Lowe Show podcast — took aim at the Hornets’ frontcourt this week, calling their center situation the worst he can remember.

“This is the most depressing center situation that I can remember,” Lowe said. “If I’m LaMelo Ball… like who am I throwing lobs to next year? Who am I passing to?”

He’s not wrong.

He’s got a point. Right now, Charlotte’s center room includes Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and second-round rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’s not a rotation built for the present — or the future. There’s no real size, no proven reliability, and not much upside.

Lowe did toss out one bit of optimism: Kalkbrenner’s decorated college resume.

“I will say they do like this guy Kalkbrenner, this guy they got in the second round who is multi-time, I think, Defensive Player of the Year in the conference he was in,” Lowe added. “Okay but like, is he going to start now?”

Kalkbrenner has potential, but expecting a second-round rookie to step in and start from day one? That’s not exactly the blueprint for a team looking to climb out of the basement. It’s a gamble, and one that few competent teams would take.

The truth is, Lowe’s harsh assessment feels justified. 

For a franchise hoping to finally turn the corner, the current center situation is a glaring issue. If the Hornets are serious about moving forward, they can’t enter the season with this many question marks in the middle.

A trade isn't just a good idea — at this point, it's a necessity.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Mock trade: How the Hornets could land Jonas Valanciunas from Nuggets

Just one Charlotte Hornets player made Bleacher Report's top 100 all-time

Charlotte Hornets earn high praise for offseason work from NBA analyst

Hornets Dodge Cooper Flagg in Monday’s Summer League Game vs. Mavs

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

Home/News