NBA insider rips Hornets’ center room: 'Most depressing situation I can remember'
The Charlotte Hornets have spent years rebuilding, flying under the radar with few national headlines. But with a solid young core and a wide-open Eastern Conference, it finally feels like they’re turning a corner.
Not everyone’s convinced.
Zach Lowe — longtime NBA analyst and host of The Zach Lowe Show podcast — took aim at the Hornets’ frontcourt this week, calling their center situation the worst he can remember.
“This is the most depressing center situation that I can remember,” Lowe said. “If I’m LaMelo Ball… like who am I throwing lobs to next year? Who am I passing to?”
He’s not wrong.
He’s got a point. Right now, Charlotte’s center room includes Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and second-round rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’s not a rotation built for the present — or the future. There’s no real size, no proven reliability, and not much upside.
Lowe did toss out one bit of optimism: Kalkbrenner’s decorated college resume.
“I will say they do like this guy Kalkbrenner, this guy they got in the second round who is multi-time, I think, Defensive Player of the Year in the conference he was in,” Lowe added. “Okay but like, is he going to start now?”
Kalkbrenner has potential, but expecting a second-round rookie to step in and start from day one? That’s not exactly the blueprint for a team looking to climb out of the basement. It’s a gamble, and one that few competent teams would take.
The truth is, Lowe’s harsh assessment feels justified.
For a franchise hoping to finally turn the corner, the current center situation is a glaring issue. If the Hornets are serious about moving forward, they can’t enter the season with this many question marks in the middle.
A trade isn't just a good idea — at this point, it's a necessity.
