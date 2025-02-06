NBA insider says Hornets are 'very open' to trading a few more players
The Charlotte Hornets pulled off the rare blockbuster trade last night. They shipped out star center Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers. In return, they got an unprotected 2031 first-round pick, a pick swap, Dalton Knecht, and Cam Reddish. That's as big as it gets for Charlotte usually, but they may not be done yet.
NBA insider Kevin O'Connor doesn't believe Charlotte has exhausted all its moves despite trading two big men (Nick Richards to Phoenix several weeks ago) and making a pick swap already this year. In fact, O'Connor has heard that the Hornets are "very open to dealing" Miles Bridges, Cody Martin, and Vasilije Micic.
O'Connor speculated what this could look like, "Hypothetically…maybe picks for Kessler? Rob Williams? Take Nurkic and a 1st from Phoenix? Charlotte doesn’t have a true center now: Diabate is only 6-9, 210 lbs."
He also said that Mark Williams was good but inconsistent, so the Hornets may need a high-energy big in lieu of him. "But I actually like my Nurkic idea most as a placeholder for a lost season plus Phoenix gives additional value. Then Hornets enter the summer with a cleaner slate to find the big to pair with LaMelo, Miller, and Knecht," he said.
Micic and Martin were always high-probability trades. Martin, as a stout defender on the wing, was highly desirable around the NBA. Micic is older, but he's a serviceable guard off the bench with a team option coming up, so a trade makes the most sense.
Bridges is the wild card because the Hornets just committed to him for three seasons and $75 million during the offseason. Still, with how things have gone, a trade of anyone except LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller wouldn't be a huge surprise, and evidently, the Hornets are open to that sort of thing.
