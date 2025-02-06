All Hornets

Winners and losers from the Hornets' stunning Mark Williams trade

Mark Williams is a Laker.

Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) lays in the basket over Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) lays in the basket over Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In their own mini-version of the shocking midnight Luka Doncic trade, the Charlotte Hornets shocked the world by trading franchise center Mark Williams (ironically) also to the Los Angeles Lakers. They receive an unprotected first-round pick in 2031, a 2030 pick swap, Cam Reddish, and Dalton Knecht. Here are the big winners and losers.

Winners and losers in the fallout of Mark Williams' exit

1. Winner: Moussa Diabate

Feb 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) reacts to his three point play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

By default, Moussa Diabate is now the starting center, at least until the Hornets move for a center, assuming they do. Diabate has earned more minutes and even outplayed Williams in what ended up being the Duke product's last game in purple and teal. For now, he's the center of the future.

2. Loser: Dalton Knecht

Jan 27, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard DaQuan Jeffries (3) handles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If you're going to be a backup guard to someone, it's better to be a backup guard to Luka Doncic on a potential championship team than to Brandon Miller on a 14th-place team. For now, Knecht will get big minutes with Miller out, but it's hard to deny that Knecht's circumstances just got worse.

3. Winner: LaMelo Ball

Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

While LaMelo Ball does lose a primary offensive weapon alongside him, this blockbuster shocker certainly means the Hornets won't stun everyone twice and trade him (right?). Ball's future is more secure now that Williams is gone because the Hornets can't really afford to trade him and focus on Brandon Miller who is out for the year.

4. Loser: Cam Reddish

Dec 13, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Cam Reddish (5) enters the court after a timeout in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

If you're going to be a role player, it's infinitely better to be a role player under LeBron James and on a good team than it is to be behind Josh Green on a bad one. Reddish may end up being flipped, but he's only 25, and the Hornets will probably keep the former Duke player around to see what he can do with more minutes.

5. Winner: Mark Williams

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half of play at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Mark Williams has become the franchise center of a much more iconic franchise now. He also fits into a great long-term plan built by the Lakers. Now, he will flourish alongside LeBron James and soon Luka Doncic. He and Doncic are both young and represent the post-James future, which is certainly more exciting than the future in Charlotte right now.

