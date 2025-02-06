Winners and losers from the Hornets' stunning Mark Williams trade
In their own mini-version of the shocking midnight Luka Doncic trade, the Charlotte Hornets shocked the world by trading franchise center Mark Williams (ironically) also to the Los Angeles Lakers. They receive an unprotected first-round pick in 2031, a 2030 pick swap, Cam Reddish, and Dalton Knecht. Here are the big winners and losers.
Winners and losers in the fallout of Mark Williams' exit
1. Winner: Moussa Diabate
By default, Moussa Diabate is now the starting center, at least until the Hornets move for a center, assuming they do. Diabate has earned more minutes and even outplayed Williams in what ended up being the Duke product's last game in purple and teal. For now, he's the center of the future.
2. Loser: Dalton Knecht
If you're going to be a backup guard to someone, it's better to be a backup guard to Luka Doncic on a potential championship team than to Brandon Miller on a 14th-place team. For now, Knecht will get big minutes with Miller out, but it's hard to deny that Knecht's circumstances just got worse.
3. Winner: LaMelo Ball
While LaMelo Ball does lose a primary offensive weapon alongside him, this blockbuster shocker certainly means the Hornets won't stun everyone twice and trade him (right?). Ball's future is more secure now that Williams is gone because the Hornets can't really afford to trade him and focus on Brandon Miller who is out for the year.
4. Loser: Cam Reddish
If you're going to be a role player, it's infinitely better to be a role player under LeBron James and on a good team than it is to be behind Josh Green on a bad one. Reddish may end up being flipped, but he's only 25, and the Hornets will probably keep the former Duke player around to see what he can do with more minutes.
5. Winner: Mark Williams
Mark Williams has become the franchise center of a much more iconic franchise now. He also fits into a great long-term plan built by the Lakers. Now, he will flourish alongside LeBron James and soon Luka Doncic. He and Doncic are both young and represent the post-James future, which is certainly more exciting than the future in Charlotte right now.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets trade deadline primer: Who could get moved, who's off the table + more
Mark Williams' traded to the Lakers: Key takeaways and what it means for the Charlotte Hornets' future
The Jimmy Butler to Golden State trade has ramifications for the Hornets
Starting lineups revealed for the Hornets' home contest versus the Bucks