NBA may regret the lack of national TV games for the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets only have three nationally televised games, which is maybe not the most surprising thing in the world. They won 19 games last year, so it's honestly a little bit generous to even have that many.
The Washington Wizards are the only team with fewer national TV outings, and it's not hard to see why these teams aren't being put on the national schedule much. They've been bad, and NBA fans generally don't want to watch them.
However, the Hornets have often been bad and fun to watch. LaMelo Ball plays a big role in that, because he might literally do something unprecedented every time he touches the ball. That might lead the NBA to regret burying Charlotte.
The Hornets might be left out too often in 2025-26
The Charlotte Hornets might be pretty decent this year, but they're undoubtedly going to be exciting. LaMelo Ball has shooters to help him, and the overall talent level on the roster is much higher than it's been in a while.
With only three nationally-televised games, though, the average NBA fan won't get to know this. That might end up being a problem, according to CBS Sports' Jasmyn Wimbish.
"Depending on LaMelo Ball's health and how quickly Kon Knueppel can develop in his rookie season, this may be one of those situations where the league wishes it had put this team on national television more," she wrote.
Of course, she added that Ball's health lately is far from a sure thing. And even if the backups are better and the floor is higher, losing him makes the Hornets definitely "not a team you want to be watching."
The Hornets will still have Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, and Miles Bridges, but none of them are as box-office as Ball is. He is the lifeblood of the team, and that's especially true from the casual fan's perspective.
So while it may be sad that Charlotte isn't on national TV much (more Eric Collins, though), it is totally understandable that the NBA remains hesitant to give Charlotte much attention. Historically, nationally-televised games have not been kind to the Hornets, too.
