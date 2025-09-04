New wild trade idea for Hornets to land Zion Williamson
The Charlotte Hornets have made a few trades this offseason in order to acquire veterans who should help them with their playoff push this upcoming season.
What the Hornets haven't done in the last few years is make a franchise-altering trade like so many other franchises have done. They have instead focused on using their lottery picks to bring in young players.
Now might be the time for them to try to take a big swing with the amount of assets they have. One trade from Bleacher Report has them doing just that.
Proposed trade has Hornets landing Zion Williamson
Here is the full trade proposal:
Charlotte Hornets receive: Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Tidjane Salaün, Liam McNeeley, a 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected), a 2029 first-round pick swap, and a 2027 second-round pick (via NOP or POR)
This would be a trade that the Hornets would be excited to execute. They would bring in one of the most exciting players in the NBA, even if he has had issues staying healthy.
In addition to that, they wouldn't have to give up any of their young core, meaning they can keep LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and newly drafted guard Kon Knueppel.
Williamson would be getting a fresh start in a new city, which might help him keep his body in better shape. He has had problems staying in shape, which has led to a myriad of injuries.
The Hornets would only land Williamson if the Pelicans are desperate
New Orleans would make this trade only if they've had enough of Williamson. They would certainly field offers from other teams, but adding two first-round picks is a strong offer.
The Pelicans might insist that those two first-round picks be unprotected, but they could meet in the middle and just have one of them unprotected. That would satisfy both parties.
When Williamson is healthy, he's one of the best low-post scorers in the league. He's a freight train when he is driving down the lane, and he has managed to add a bit of range to his game.
This past season, Williamson averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in just 30 games played.
