Can Hornets forward Tidjane Salaün earn serious minutes in year two?
There's been a lot of chatter about the Charlotte Hornets' young core. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, and Ryan Kalkbrenner all project as important pieces and are all under 24.
What about Tidjane Salaün?
Salaün was the sixth pick just a year before Kon Knueppel was picked fourth, and he's mostly been forgotten about. Part of that is probably willful; the rookie forward was among the worst NBA players last year. It isn't all that surprising that he's been written off.
But Salaün was always a project pick. He was incredibly young and raw, and the Hornets knew that. In year one, that was evident. In year two, is he going to be able to get on the court after that horrible rookie season?
How Tidjane Salaün can earn minutes with the Hornets
The biggest reason you can expect Tidjane Salaün to get minutes with the Hornets is a sheer lack of bigs. The Hornets currently have about five healthy big men: Mason Plumlee, Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabate, Miles Bridges, and Salaün.
Grant Williams will figure into the mix eventually once he's healthy, but there's a major lack of competition at the power forward spot right now. Diabate, Plumlee, and Kalkbrenner are probably going to mostly play the center position.
That leaves Bridges as the starter and Salaün as the inherent backup. There's a world where a healthy Grant Williams displaces Salaün. There's another world where the Hornets move Diabate to the four since he's undersized, but he's a dreadful shooter, so that probably won't stick.
Assuming he doesn't somehow regress, he should be better in 2025-26, which means Salaün will be able to be the backup power forward until Williams returns. During that time, he will need to make the most of every moment on the court because he can be stashed on the bench or in the G League to make room for a competent NBA player like Williams.
Salaün is probably still not yet going to be a good NBA player. He's still only just 20 as of last month, so he is probably a work in progress even now. That said, the lack of power forwards and bigs in general might force him into more playing time, and to keep it, he's got to do better.
