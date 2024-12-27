Nick Richards mock trade: Exploring options for Hornets to move the veteran big man
The Charlotte Hornets might be at rock bottom, and they might need to blow up the roster. Before they do that, though, they should consider moving pieces that are less likely to remain with the team in the long run. One option there is Nick Richards, who has played very well this year.
However, with the return and resurgence of Mark Williams, Richards has become a little bit expendable. There's potential for a center-needy team to make a move for Richards, and the Hornets could reap the benefits.
Nick Richards mock trade
One such team is the Golden State Warriors, who are currently in 10th place after cooling off. Center remains a need on their roster, and Richards could be a very strong addition. In this mock trade, the Hornets would get another young player in Jonathan Kuminga as well as a second-round pick.
The trade works financially and gives the Hornets a young forward to use as part of the core. This move also frees the Hornets up to move Miles Bridges, who might get a bigger haul in return. Kuminga has been solid for Golden State, and he doesn't even hit restricted free agency until 2026.
Kuminga would be a good addition since he's still just 22 years old. He would fit right in with LaMelo Ball (23), Mark Williams (23), and Brandon Miller (22). They would have four starters under 24, which is a good situation for a rebuild.
Any picks the Hornets get back in this deal, which likely won't be too impactful, would be the cherry on top. The centerpiece is Kuminga, who has the chance to develop with more playing time and less pressure in Charlotte.
