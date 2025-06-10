On the move again? Mark Williams among top players who could be traded this offseason
Mark Williams' career in Charlotte briefly came to an end back at the trade deadline, thanks to a deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would become teammates with LeBron James and Luka Doncic. As you all know, Williams returned to the Hornets after a questionable failed physical and played the remainder of the season with the Bugs.
Most around the league expect Williams to be moved again this summer to alleviate the awkwardness following the nixed deal, and to also get something in return while they can, since you know, he's actually healthy.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn listed Williams among the 100 players who could be traded this offseason, checking in at No. 68, under the "prospects on rookie contracts" category.
"The Hornets tried to trade him to the Lakers, but couldn't because of a failed physical. Now that he's extension-eligible, they'll probably try again. The return will probably be smaller, but he's shown more than enough on offense for someone to take the risk and try to nab him at a discount."
If this situation had happened a year ago, I'd be willing to bet the Hornets would 100% keep him on the roster. But because he is extension-eligible, it will force Charlotte to make a decision - let him know that he's a part of their core and invest in him, or ship him away.
