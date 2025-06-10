A big decision looms, and the Hornets 'can't afford' to fail in the 2025 NBA Draft
For the ninth straight season, the Charlotte Hornets have a lottery pick.
As is common, it's a pick lower than their record would indicate, but it's far better than the other teams who populated the NBA's basement last season. Charlotte picks fourth, and it is imperative to nail the pick, according to Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz.
"While there have been some hits along the way (LaMelo Ball in 2020, Brandon Miller in 2023), Charlotte has whiffed just as often (James Bouknight in 2021, Tidjane Salaüun in 2024), and it made one huge mistake by trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in 2018," Swartz pointed out.
Swartz said that Salaun was a big reach in 2024 despite it being a weak draft class, since Jared McCain, Kel'el Ware, Matas Buzelis, Donovan Clingan, and others were all available. "All hope isn't lost on Salaun yet given his age (19), although the rookie's 33.0 field-goal percentage ranked 411th out of the 415 total NBA players who attempted at least 100 shots or more last season," the insider said.
He went on to say that Ball, Miller, and Mark Williams make up a "promising young core," although one more wing or a power forward remains a big need. Charlotte would've loved to land Cooper Flagg, especially once they made it into the top four as the team with the highest odds left to pick first.
However, Swartz said that fourth is far from a bad spot. When Flagg goes first, and if Dylan Harper goes second, the Hornets are "guaranteed to get either Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe." He also said that the Hornets will do their due diligence on Khaman Maluach, Tre Johnson, Noa Essengue, Kon Knueppel, and others.
"Between a nearly decade-long playoff drought and underwhelming early returns on Salaun, the Hornets need to find another star with this pick," the insider concluded. Whether that's Bailey or Edgecombe remains to be seen, but the Hornets can ill afford another Salaun.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Hornets draft goal has everything to do with LaMelo Ball, analyst claims
Lessons learned from LaMelo Ball's worst game as a Charlotte Hornet
It’s time: Why the Hornets should cash in on a Miles Bridges trade while they can
NBA mock draft roundup: A clear favorite is emerging in projections for the Hornets