One trade that could bring Jose Alvarado and major draft help to the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets are heading into an important offseason with plenty of options for their roster, but one thing is clear — they need to solidify the backup point guard position.
LaMelo Ball has played in just 105 games over the last three seasons, so finding a reliable guard who can fill in when Ball misses time has to be a top priority for Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson.
One name the Hornets could target is New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado, whose future with the team is uncertain as they potentially head into a full rebuild.
Acquiring Alvarado presents a challenge given the Hornets’ current salary cap situation, but the best path forward may be including him in a trade package to move back from the No. 4 overall pick in next week’s draft.
Recent reports suggest the Pelicans are targeting Rutgers’ Ace Bailey and looking to move up in the draft. While a straight swap involving Mark Williams for Jose Alvarado or adding smaller pieces could be possible, it likely won’t be enough to secure the veteran guard.
A draft-night trade could benefit both teams if New Orleans packages additional assets with Jose Alvarado, allowing Charlotte to finally move on from the Mark Williams experiment. The deal would provide the Hornets with much-needed draft capital while giving the Pelicans the opportunity to move up in the draft and target Bailey.
Trade Proposal:
Charlotte sends the No. 4 overall pick to New Orleans in exchange for guard Jose Alvarado, the No. 7 and No. 23 overall picks, plus a 2031 first-round pick swap.
This would be a home-run scenario for the Hornets. With Mark Williams’ trade value uncertain, adding Jose Alvarado along with multiple first-round picks could set the team up well for the long term as they continue building around their young core.
Alvarado is one of the best backup point guards in the league, and his defensive presence is exactly what the Hornets need. He’s just 27 and on a $4.5 million player option for next season — a bargain for a tough, playoff-tested guard who fits right in.
Alvarado put up 9.2 points, a career-best 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game last season. He’s built a reputation around the league for his relentless defense — and he’s quietly making strides as a playmaker, too. Having both Ball and Alvarado sharing playmaking duties would give Charlotte a strong foundation as they look to compete in the Eastern Conference.
If this deal comes together on draft night and Baylors’ VJ Edgecombe is already off the board, it’s a move Jeff Peterson should seriously consider exploring.
