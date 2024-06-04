Owner Gabe Plotkin Names Hornet's 'Core Nucleus'
Life is all about perspective. People can choose to look at situations with either a glass half full, or a glass half empty mindset. For the Hornets', the glass half empty mindset paints a bleak picture.
The team missed the playoffs for the eighth year running. Their star point guard and center can't stay on the court. Charles Lee is the third head coach in four seasons. Tough times in the Queen City.
Fortunately, owner Gabe Plotkin sees things the other way.
In a recent interview with Gabriel Groisman on Episode 27 of his podcast "Standpoint," Plotkin detailed why he is bullish on both the current and future state of the Hornets.
Plotkin starts and ends with the potential of All-Rookie wing Brandon Miller. "Brandon is phenomenal. He's a 6'8" guy who can really shoot the ball...We think he's going to be a star." Strong words from the Hornets' owner, but music to the ears of fans who need something to believe in.
Plotkin didn't just praise Miller. He named LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and whoever the team selects with the sixth overall pick as "the core nucleus."
"Two of our key starters missed the vast majority of the season, so that was significant...between Brandon, a very high pick in this year's draft, LaMelo and Mark coming back, we start to form a core nucleus that can help us build a team well into the future."
"Big three's" were all the rage in the 2010s. LeBron, Wade, and Bosh. Durant, Harden, and Westbrook. Steph, Klay, and Draymond. The league has moved away from that model, but a homegrown big three in Charlotte may flash fans back to a time significantly earlier than the 2010s. The last time Charlotte boasted a consistently competitive basketball team when they were led by their big three of Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, and Muggsy Bouges.
Plotkin believes that the trio of Ball, Miller, and Williams can awaken a hive that has been dormant for quite some time. A true "glass half full" approach from the Hornet's owner.