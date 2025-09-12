Photos of newly renovated Hornets home Spectrum Center revealed
Over the last few years, the Charlotte Hornets have struggled with attendance numbers. In fact, they were just 22nd in attendance last season, according to the Sports Business Journal, putting them in the bottom third of the league.
Charlotte is always looking for ways to get their fans to watch them play. Of course, the easiest way to do that is to have a contending team on the floor playing every night.
That has taken longer than they thought. They have also decided to renovate the Spectrum Center to make the fan experience better.
Hornets show off photos of renovated Spectrum Center
All offseason, the Hornets have been working on renovating their home arena to make things better for the fans and their experience watching the team. Some photos have now emerged of the progress that has been made.
The expectation is that the renovations will be finished by the time the Hornets play their first home game of the season on October 22nd. They also don't play any preseason games at home, so that helps speed up the process.
Heading into next season, Hornets fans can expect some better things when they attend home games, including some newer concession areas.
The Hornets are hoping that the new renovations will keep fans coming back to watch the team. They want a steady home crowd to watch this exciting young team play on a night-to-night basis.
The Charlotte Hornets hope to increase attendance by winning more games
Of course, all of the renovations are nice, but the team needs to win more games to get fans excited about watching the Hornets play. They expect to see a team that has aspirations for the playoffs.
If the fans are able to get that kind of team, these renovations will only supplement the attendance. It will be an added bonus if they are able to get more fans to show up because of the work being done.
The Hornets believe they have a shot to actually compete for the playoffs this season, and that's what fans are expecting.
