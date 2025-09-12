Hornets announce creative theme nights for the 2025-26 season
Every season, NBA teams decide to host various theme nights throughout the season. It's a good way to entice NBA fans to attend some games that they might not otherwise go to.
The Charlotte Hornets have come up with some interesting theme nights this season, including a sports betting theme night. That game was supposed to be against Terry Rozier and the Heat, but that will no longer happen.
Still, the Hornets have a total of 18 different theme nights throughout the season. Some of them are actually pretty creative.
The Charlotte Hornets announce their theme nights for the season
While the Hornets will likely swap out their sports better night for a different night, the preliminary schedule of theme nights has been released.
Some of the theme nights include Throwback Night, Worthy Women Night, and Hoops for Troops. They will have three separate nights that they also celebrate kids, which is always a smart move.
The best way to get fans to attend these games and enjoy these theme nights is to have a team that is going to win games. They haven't made a run at the playoffs since they made the play-in during the 2021-22 season.
Charlotte is going to make sure that they switch the sports betting night to another night that makes sense. Having that night be when they play the Heat was not a smart move.
The Charlotte Hornets should have good attendance numbers for these theme nights
Assuming that LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are able to stay healthy, the Hornets should have plenty of fans in attendance for each of these various theme nights.
Of course, winning is the best way to increase attendance. Fans in Charlotte are much more likely to support a team that isn't toiling away in the lottery year after year.
If the Hornets look like a team that could possibly make the playoffs at the trade deadline, they could make a move that would be considered a win-now move.
Making any move to bring a solid player in would certainly make the fans excited enough to come check the team out.
