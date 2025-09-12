This season could be make or break for Miles Bridges' Hornets career
The Charlotte Hornets are going through an organizational change.
The franchise has new ownership, a new general manager, and a new head coach. Of their (likely) starting five, one was drafted in 2020, one was drafted in 2023, one was traded for in July, and one was signed originally to a two-way last summer.
And then there's another, who's been with the team since he was selected 2018.
Miles Bridges has been a trade candidate every year since his suspension during the 2022-23 season. He has yet to reach the peaks of his 2021 season, where Bridges made a push to reach the All-Star game in Cleveland.
Last season, he averaged 20.3 points, the second highest mark of his career. He saw career highs in rebounds and assists, but also saw a career low in three-point percentage.
While the dip in three point percentage is not major, it's one of the biggest parts of Charles Lee's offense. The team was one of the worst three point shooting teams in the NBA, and desperately needs to see growth this season.
Bridges' defense is an important discussion to be had as well. He's a competent perimeter defender, keeping defenders in front of him and contesting well from deep. That being said Bridges is currently tasked with guarding the paint, something he struggles at. At only 6'5, Bridges allowed 56.7% from players within 6 feet.
The Hornets need a taller paint defender who has a three ball. It's what made someone like John Collins so enticing this offseason.
Charlotte are also not in a good position to move on from Bridges yet, with the lack of depth at the four. If Bridges were to be injured, the team would likely see Liam McNeeley, Tidjane Salaun, or Grant Williams, coming off a torn ACL, into the starting five.
What makes Bridges different than the rest is his ability to play on ball. In the Hornets starting five, three (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton) can play on ball. When Ball or Miller goes down, it does give the Hornets scoring options who can play with the ball in his hands.
It's clear that, even though he may not fit the team's vision, he's too important with how injury prone the team is right now.
So, what would make the Hornets move on from him?
There's the easier answer, where a four like Bam Adebayo becomes available next season.
Though, there's the other answer: Tidjane Salaun's development.
Bridges has been the same player the last few seasons. He'll always have his bounce, strong at the rim, and can make open threes. It's likely there will not be any change to who he is this season.
There will be change to who Tidjane Salaun is. After a strong Summer League performance, signs are pointing towards a great second season from the French product. If he is able to turn into a 9 point per game guy and a good paint defender, the 20 year old can push Bridges out of Charlotte after seven years with the team.
Bridges is entering the last two seasons of his deal, set to make $25 million this season. He'd be making $22.8 million next season, a contract that could help the Hornets pull off a big move.
Tidjane Salaun improvements, a war chest of draft picks, and a star forward becomes available... could Jeff Peterson cook?
