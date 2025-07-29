Which Hornets newcomers could be used as trade chips at the deadline
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most active teams in the NBA this offseason, acquiring a flurry of players. It's clear that they are trying to make some noise next season and have their eyes set on the playoffs.
Adding several veteran players while also adding a top-five pick in the draft makes this team very interesting to watch. Some of those veteran players, however, might not be around once the trade deadline approaches.
There are two newcomers who have a shot to be used as trade chips for the Hornets once the deadline approaches to further improve the roster.
1. Collin Sexton
Collin Sexton was an interesting trade acquisition given the fact that the Hornets have some young guards that they like. Sexton proved while he was in Utah that he can be an effective bench player or as a starter.
Sexton can score the ball, and that's an attractive kind of player for teams looking to contend for a title. If the Hornets find themselves out of the playoff hunt at the deadline, he could be a chip used to grab some more assets.
If the Hornets do end up having a shot to make the playoffs, they could flip Sexton for an effective center since they no longer have a proven guy who can still play starter's minutes.
2. Spencer Dinwiddie
Much like Sexton, Dinwiddie is a player who can score the ball at the guard spot. He's more of a point guard who can get others involved than Sexton is, though.
Dinwiddie hasn't been able to find a home since he left the Nets in 2021. He has played for six different teams since then, including a second stint in Brooklyn.
It's clear that he's not a player to grow around or build around, but he can be tolerated in short stints. He could be floated at the trade deadline if some of the younger guards prove they can handle playing in high-stakes games.
These two newcomers are the most likely trade chips at the deadline, although the Hornets could end up trading other players they've had for a while, too.
