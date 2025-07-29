NBA analyst implores Hornets to make one more move to fix roster
The Charlotte Hornets are probably not quite done making moves this offseason, though whatever else is done will be done out of necessity and probably not to great gain. The team just has too many players right now, so some will have to be offloaded.
In doing whatever else the front office accomplishes in what has been a stunningly active few months, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale thinks they need to still find a legitimate center, a move that they probably regret now but can still fix.
"In their apparent pursuit to over-index on guards, the Charlotte Hornets are currently left with a center rotation headlined by Moussa Diabate, Mason Plumlee, and maybe No. 34 pick Ryan Kalkbrenner. That is...not ideal," Favale said.
Diabate is apparently "legitimately intriguing" with a Hornets roster that has plenty of playmakers to get him the ball. Grant Williams and Tidjane Salaun could also play some at the five. "Once more, though: This is not ideal," Favale reiterated.
"The Hornets need a more proven rim protector with the size to consistently rumble on the glass and entrench himself as a reliable roll-man and lob candidate for LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Collin Sexton, et al," the insider said.
Looking at the roster, Favale concluded that they have a bunch of guards and "tweener forwards" who don't quite project as legitimate wings to spare. "There's a trade to be made here. Maybe even two," he added.
What those possible trades look like is anyone's guess. It's also possible that any trades made don't bring back players but assets instead. This way the Hornets continue stockpiling their draft pick reserves and ensure that Diabate and Kalkbrenner, two young pieces of the future, get plenty of development with NBA minutes.
