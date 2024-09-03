All Hornets

Predicting Tidjane Salaun's 2024-25 Season Statistics

The French rookie's role looks uncertain entering his first season

James Plowright

The Charlotte Hornets' 6th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will be the youngest player in the NBA next season (excluding two-way players). Due to his youth and inexperience at the professional level, his role on the team is unclear. Charlotte already has two starting calibre players, Miles Bridges and Grant Williams, at his position (Power Forward). I expect him to play a lot in the G-League with Greensboro, so I'll predict some of his stats there too.

NBA 2024-25 Stat Prediction
23/24 Stats → 24/25 Predicted Stats

Minutes: 11.2
Points: 5.6
Rebounds: 3.7
Assists: 0.4
Turnovers: 1.1
Steals: 0.5
Blocks: 0.2
FG: 44%
3FG: 29%
FT: 72%


G-League 2024-25 Prediction
23/24 Stats → 24/25 Predicted Stats

Minutes: 30.1
Points: 14.2
Rebounds: 7.8
Assists: 1.1
Turnovers: 2.4
Steals: 1.4
Blocks: 0.4
FG: 41%
3FG: 27%
FT: 75%

Explanation

Salaun looks unlikely to log regular NBA minutes unless Charlotte suffer injuries, he's a long term project who will require patience. Salaun's biggest selling point is hi energy and hustle, that translates most on the glass where he's a good rebounder, especially on the offensive end. I believe in his catch and shoot three, but adjusting to a new ball and 3-point line, combined with a questionable shot selection will limit his percentages in his rookie season.

I would love to project more defensive playmaking with steals and blocks, but Salaun has never really been a highly active player on that end despite good size, length and athleticism. The speed of the game looks too much of him at times, even in Summer League, so I expect a negative assist to turnover ratio.

In the G-League, Salaun will have more time to explore his skillset in a higher usage, lower stakes role. I'm not expecting it to be efficient, but I think he will be productive from just playing harder than most players.

Published
