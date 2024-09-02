Predicting Nick Smith Jr's 2024-25 Season Statistics
Nick Smith Jr. showed improvement in his overall game during the recent summer league, but he still struggles with his efficiency on offense. He's in competition for playing time with Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Seth Curry, and Josh Green. Because of this tough competition, I expect he'll spend more time in the G-League. Last year, he only played in 4 G-League games because injuries in Charlotte and an ankle sprain he suffered while on assignment with the Swarm.
NBA 2024-25 Stat Prediction
23/24 Stats → 24/25 Predicted Stats
Minutes: 14.3 → 12.1
Points: 5.9 → 6.1
Rebounds: 1.4 → 1.2
Assists: 1.2 → 1.8
Turnovers: 0.8 → 0.7
Steals: 0.2 → 0.5
Blocks: 0.1 → 0.3
FG: 39% → 40%
3FG: 43% →38%
FT: 87% → 84%
G-League 2024-25 Prediction
23/24 Stats → 24/25 Predicted Stats
Minutes: 34.1 → 32.7
Points: 20.8 → 22.4
Rebounds: 3.5 → 4.2
Assists: 5.5 → 6.1
Turnovers: 3.3 → 2.3
Steals: 1.0 → 1.1
Blocks: 0.0 → 0.5
FG: 42.5% → 43%
3FG: 39% → 38%
FT: 33% → 82%
Explanation
With a healthier Hornets roster and more guard options, I expect Nick Smith Jr.'s playing time to actually decrease next season due to the increased depth at guard. His defense and assist-to-turnover ratio should get better, but his shooting might decline. It's hard for any player to maintain a 43% three-point shooting rate, but I still have faith in Smith Jr.'s jump shot, despite his 26% shooting in the Summer League.
In the G-League, I expect Nick Smith Jr.'s improved overall play to result in better and more efficient statistics. He should see small increases in points, rebounds, and assists, along with fewer turnovers. If there is one statistical improvement you can guarantee will improve, it's his throw percentage which was 33% last year in the G-League.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte's Secret In-Season Trade Chip
Should the Hornets Extend Cody Martin?
Greensboro Swarm Complete 4-Team Trade To Land Zavier Simpson and Caleb McConnell
Predicting some of the Hornets' team stats for the upcoming season