Three Hornets who could be playing their final season in Charlotte

The Hornets’ roster is shifting fast, and three players could be playing their final season in Charlotte as the team embraces a youth movement.

Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee talks to an official during a time out during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Feb 22, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee talks to an official during a time out during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off what could be the best offseason in franchise history.

The Hornets picked up four new players in the draft — Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James. They also traded Mark Williams and added experienced guys like Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton.

This team looks different and has a real chance to make some noise in the East.

Are they NBA Finals contenders? Not yet. But they should be able to move out of the conference basement and fight for a Play-In spot.

That said, significant changes are expected over the next 12 to 24 months, as not everyone will fit into the long-term plans. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has been clear about embracing a youth movement.

So what does that mean for some players on the roster? Several Hornets could be facing their final year in Charlotte. 

Let’s dive into who might be on the way out.

Miles Bridges

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the second half at Spectrum Center.

Miles Bridges might be done in Charlotte. He’s dealt with some things off the court, and his game isn’t what it once was. The Hornets might look to move on, but he could still be useful if they want to trade for a center.

He’s owed $50 million over the next two years, which is a big chunk of the salary cap if Charlotte wants to make a bigger move. With LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller shaping the core, it’s tough to figure out where Bridges fits long-term.

If the Hornets want to improve their frontcourt, moving Bridges seems like the logical step.

Josh Green

Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) tries to dribble the ball past Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.

There’s little reason for Green to stick around Charlotte long-term. With a $13 million salary each of the next two years, his contract makes him a useful trade asset—similar to Bridges—for matching salary in deals aimed at improving the frontcourt.

With the additions of Knueppel and James, plus Sexton already in the mix, it’s hard to see where Green fits. The Hornets have an abundance of guards, and there simply isn’t consistent room for him in the rotation moving forward.

Trading Green makes a lot of sense, which likely means he won’t be with the Hornets a year from now.

Nick Smith Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) passes against Toronto Raptors guard A.J. Lawson (0) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena.

 Smith Jr. was a first-round pick, so it’s disappointing he hasn’t really found his place with the Hornets. There just isn’t a clear spot for him in the rotation. With KJ Simpson playing well in Summer League and the team adding Sexton, Knueppel, and James this offseason, it’s hard to see where Smith Jr. will get much playing time.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see him traded, potentially for second-round draft capital or as part of a larger deal. Even looking ahead, there doesn’t seem to be a long-term fit for Smith Jr. in Charlotte.

He’s expendable, and it’s likely that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has already considered or begun exploring trade options involving him.

