Three Hornets who could be playing their final season in Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off what could be the best offseason in franchise history.
The Hornets picked up four new players in the draft — Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Sion James. They also traded Mark Williams and added experienced guys like Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton.
This team looks different and has a real chance to make some noise in the East.
Are they NBA Finals contenders? Not yet. But they should be able to move out of the conference basement and fight for a Play-In spot.
That said, significant changes are expected over the next 12 to 24 months, as not everyone will fit into the long-term plans. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has been clear about embracing a youth movement.
So what does that mean for some players on the roster? Several Hornets could be facing their final year in Charlotte.
Let’s dive into who might be on the way out.
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges might be done in Charlotte. He’s dealt with some things off the court, and his game isn’t what it once was. The Hornets might look to move on, but he could still be useful if they want to trade for a center.
He’s owed $50 million over the next two years, which is a big chunk of the salary cap if Charlotte wants to make a bigger move. With LaMelo Ball, Collin Sexton, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller shaping the core, it’s tough to figure out where Bridges fits long-term.
If the Hornets want to improve their frontcourt, moving Bridges seems like the logical step.
Josh Green
There’s little reason for Green to stick around Charlotte long-term. With a $13 million salary each of the next two years, his contract makes him a useful trade asset—similar to Bridges—for matching salary in deals aimed at improving the frontcourt.
With the additions of Knueppel and James, plus Sexton already in the mix, it’s hard to see where Green fits. The Hornets have an abundance of guards, and there simply isn’t consistent room for him in the rotation moving forward.
Trading Green makes a lot of sense, which likely means he won’t be with the Hornets a year from now.
Nick Smith Jr.
Smith Jr. was a first-round pick, so it’s disappointing he hasn’t really found his place with the Hornets. There just isn’t a clear spot for him in the rotation. With KJ Simpson playing well in Summer League and the team adding Sexton, Knueppel, and James this offseason, it’s hard to see where Smith Jr. will get much playing time.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see him traded, potentially for second-round draft capital or as part of a larger deal. Even looking ahead, there doesn’t seem to be a long-term fit for Smith Jr. in Charlotte.
He’s expendable, and it’s likely that President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has already considered or begun exploring trade options involving him.
