Ranking the three veterans the Hornets could move on from before the start of the season
The Charlotte Hornets have remade their roster in anticipation of making a push for the playoffs next season. They have brought in several veterans to pair with the young players they have.
Bringing in those veteran players also means that there are some other veterans who could be without a job to start the regular season, depending on how they play in training camp.
There are three players who are most at risk of this heading into the 2025-26 season.
1. Pat Connaughton
After trading for Pat Connaughton this offseason, he may not have a rotation spot with the Hornets. While he was with the Bucks last season, he was on the fringes of the rotation.
Connaughton is a veteran player who can help give the Hornets some guidance in the locker room, but his contributions on court might not be enough to keep him on the roster.
Charlotte still has to find some spots in the rotation for players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Kon Knueppel, as well as Mason Plumlee. All of them play in positions of greater need.
2. Josh Green
Josh Green played a ton of minutes for the Hornets last year after he was brought over from Dallas. He plays the guard spot, which the Hornets suddenly have a glut of.
With Knueppel, Dinwiddie, and Collin Sexton now on the team, Green could find himself on the fringes of the rotation. He's expected to miss the start of training camp, according to Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone, so if others step up in his absence, he may not have a spot when he returns.
3. Grant Williams
Grant Williams' time in Charlotte has been fraught with injuries. He has only played in 45 games in the last two seasons, leaving him without a defined role that he has secured.
Williams could end up being a solid player if he can stay healthy, but there is no guarantee that will happen. He could be left on the outskirts of the rotation, especially if Tidjane Salaun made a significant jump this offseason. The Hornets are obviously more invested in Salaun and financially more invested in Miles Bridges. How those two perform, combined with Williams making his way back, could have him on the outside looking in.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Which Hornets could actually make an NFL practice squad?
NBA insider hails Brandon Miller ahead of possible Year 3 leap
Three bold LaMelo Ball predictions for what will be a crucial 2025-26 season
What is Moussa Diabate's potential in the Charlotte Hornets offense?