Three bold LaMelo Ball predictions for what will be a crucial 2025-26 season
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had a pretty outstanding season last year, all things considered. Despite his own health issues and a stark lack of support around him, he still had career-high marks in some metrics. What does 2025-26 have in store for him? It's very possible that he will take the next step and have an even stronger season. Here are three bold predictions on that.
LaMelo Ball will make an All-NBA team
Had LaMelo Ball kept up his sterling season averages (roughly 25 points, seven assists, and five rebounds) over a full season, maybe 75 games or so, with a little better efficiency, he might've been a candidate for the All-NBA third team.
It would've been a hard sell since the Hornets were still going to be pretty bad even with Ball healthy, but he would've been a candidate. What if the Hornets win more games (likely), Ball is more efficient (possible), but has less striking overall stats (also likely)?
If Ball averages 21 points, eight assists, and five rebounds but ups his shooting splits to 46%, 37%, and 88%, would that be a better overall season? Probably, and it would help his All-NBA case. And if the Hornets win 30+ games, he could sneak onto the third team at season's end.
His defensive rating will go up
Throughout his career, LaMelo Ball has been a horrible defender. He's a career 113.9 defensive rating. It was 116.5 in 2024-25, which was down from an astonishing 120.2 in 2023-24. For context, a good defensive rating is 105 or lower, and the historically elite post numbers are below 100.
Clearly, Ball doesn't have any defensive acumen, but he swung in the right direction under Charles Lee last season. With less to do on offense, Ball will theoretically have more energy to exert on the defensive end, which should help.
He will not be a good defensive player, but he should come closer to his career-best 111.8 from his rookie season. He was also at 112.5 in 2021-22, so there's a world where he can be a slightly better defensive guard.
He will play 70 or more games
Games played as a stat usually doesn't make its way into the "bold predictions" conversation because it's such a basic stat. But for Ball, it's a big one, and it's really important. Over the last two seasons, Ball has played in 69 games, so to eclipse that in 2025-26 would be pretty surprising.
But there's a recipe for this to happen. First, the Hornets want Ball to be stronger next year, so more physical strength should help keep him going unless he goes too far into muscle-bound territory. He knows ankles are his Achilles heel, so it's fair to think he'll keep trying to strengthen them.
But the biggest reason is just that he'll have more help. His historic usage rating last year could not have been good for his injury-prone body, so having Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tre Mann, KJ Simpson, and Collin Sexton to both raise the offensive floor and provide support/backup to Ball should lower that usage rate. He won't have to be Superman as much, which should preserve his body a little bit more.
