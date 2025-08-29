All Hornets

Which Hornets could actually make an NFL practice squad?

Some Charlotte Hornets have the size, speed, and athleticism to make an NFL practice squad— but which ones could actually pull it off? We break down the players who might surprise on the football field and those who probably wouldn’t stand a chance.

Thomas Gorski

Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard forward Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard forward Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
The NFL cut-down to the initial 53-man rosters happened this week. 

The NFL and NBA don’t really mix, but people love comparing players anyway. With the Hornets’ size and athleticism, it’s fun to imagine some of them trying out football for a day.

Can you picture LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, or Brandon Miller actually suiting up on Sundays? They’re crazy athletes, but making it work on a football field? That’s a whole different story.

LeBron James was a two-sport athlete in high school and has said multiple times that playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys nearly became a reality. 

During the 2011 NBA lockout, he even received an offer from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. As a high school football standout, James seriously considered the NFL before committing fully to basketball. 

Honestly, staying in the NBA was probably the best business decision—he’s one of the greatest ever, alongside Chicago Bulls legend and former Hornets owner Michael Jordan.

Still, imagining NBA stars in the NFL is fun. Football requires a completely different set of skills, but it’s entertaining to think about which players could actually make an NFL practice squad.

Which Hornets Could Make an NFL Practice Squad?

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) handles the ball during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If you’re wondering which Hornets could actually make an NFL practice squad, Bridges, Mann, and Sexton are the first ones you’d think of.

Bridges, at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, could make the jump as an edge rusher or even a tight end. Mann and Sexton, with their speed and agility, would make ideal pass catchers. Both are lightning-fast guards in the NBA, and seeing them line up in the slot or out wide would be fun—and something they could probably pull off.

With their mix of size, speed, and athleticism, it’s easy to imagine Bridges, Mann, and Sexton earning a spot on an NFL practice squad. The leap to professional football would be huge, but these Hornets have the tools to make it an entertaining experiment—and exactly the kind of crossover fans love to talk about.

Which Hornets Couldn’t Make an NFL Practice Squad?

Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers forward Johni Broome (22) in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The easy answer? Most of them. 

The big men on the roster—like Ryan Kalkbrenner, Mason Plumlee, and Moussa Diabate probably wouldn’t make the cut. Sure, they’re talented, but being close to 7 feet tall without the proper build makes it hard to see where they’d even fit. 

One brutal hit could end their NFL dreams before they even begin.

In football, size alone isn’t enough. Athleticism, durability, and versatility matter just as much—and for these big men, the transition would be nearly impossible.

