Report | The Hornets Drafted James Nnaji "Against His Will"

Charlotte selected Nnaji with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 draft

James Plowright

Jul 5, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Charlotte Hornets center James Nnaji (46) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently appeared as a guest on Nate Duncan's "Dunc'd on" podcast to breakdown the 2024 NBA Draft. While discussing the impact of the draft switching from one to two days, Givony made a startling revelation about James Nnaji who the Hornets traded up and selected 31st last year.

We've seen guys get taken by teams against their will at the same time. James Nnaji is an example of that last year. He had a good spot later in the second round. Mitch Kupchak was like 'Sorry, I like you James Nnaji, I'm taking you and I'm stashing you in Europe'. That's just like the biggest bummer of all time if you're James Nnaji.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony

While shocking to hear, if the Hornets only drafted players who wanted to end up in Charlotte that would severely restrict the talent available to them. The truth is, situations like Nnaji's happen every year with teams and players throughout the draft, it's just rarely becomes publicly known.

Nnaji played summer league with the Hornets in 2023 in a back-up role behind Kai Jones, he returned to play the 2023-24 season overseas at FC Barcelona. Nnaji recently underwent lumbar spine surgery which will force him to miss the 2024 summer league. You can learn more about how James Nnaji's season went overseas HERE.

