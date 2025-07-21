Ryan Kalkbrenner's elite offensive skill was pivotal in the Hornets' run to Summer League glory
Ryan Kalkbrenner still has a ways to go before he reaches his offensive potential.
The big man has been compared by many, even his own head coach, to NBA Champion center Brook Lopez, but Kalkbrenner needs some serious seasoning to live up to that high calling.
The sell for the four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year was his (duh) defense. And although his offense is still a work in progress, Kalkbrenner flashed an elite, translatable-to-the-NBA skill in Vegas.
The Charlotte Hornets' Summer League campaign was spearheaded by their elite offense. Heading into Sunday night's championship game against the Sacramento Kings, Charlotte ranked top five league-wide in points per game (2nd), field goal percentage (3rd), three-pointers made per game (3rd), three-point percentage (4th), and assists per game (1st). The Hornets were buzzing on offense, and their hulking center was a driving force as to why.
Kalkbrenner held his own as an interior finisher, catching lobs from Kon Knueppel and KJ Simpson and cleaning up his teammates misses around the rim, but it was his perimeter game that opened up the floor. Although maybe not the perimeter game you may be thinking of.
Kalkbrenner's elite perimeter skill
Chris Jent leaned on Ryan Kalkbrenner's bone-crushing screens to open up the Hornets' offense.
On any possession, #11 could be found roaming the perimeter in a myriad of sets looking for a guard to swallow up. Charlotte included a picking action in the majority of their offensive actions, and Kalkbrenner delivered a crushing blow to open up the floor more often than not.
His ability to open up space for his teammates was pivotal for Charlotte. Kalkbrenner's ability to set screens at the correct angle and flip his hips to reset the screen and flip the play are two underrated skills that will keep him on the floor in the league for a long time.
At the end of the second quarter of Sunday night's Championship game, Charlotte was reeling as the Kings were in the midst of a massive run to cut the Hornets' lead as halftime approached. With their lead in the balance, Chris Jent went to an old faithful set that had been successful all month.
Knueppel handled the ball on the left wing, and KJ Simpson and Kalkbrenner set up for a '77 action,' more commonly known as a double drag screen. Simpson missed the first screen on Daeqwon Plowden, forcing Knueppel to widen his path to the basket, but when he turned the corner and got downhill, Kalkbrenner was there to free him up.
Kalkbrenner obliterated Plowden, opening an ocean's worth of space for Knueppel to cook Isaac Jones with a saucy crossover and finish at the cup with a sweet scoop layup.
Later in the game, with Charlotte up one as the clock ticked with under a minute left in the fourth quarter, Jent called the same play.
This time, KJ Simpson handled the ball, Knueppel set the first screen, and Kalkbrenner broke the play wide open.
Kalkbrenner leveled Devin Carter, forcing the Kings' guard to crumble to the ground, creating a 5-on-4 advantage for Charlotte. Jones stepped up to the level of the screen to cut off Simpson at the three-point line as Knueppel's defender Nique Clifford was forced to tag Kalkbrenner on his dive to the hoop, leaving Kon open on the wing.
The rest is history.
Simpson made the correct pass, swung the ball to Knueppel, and the Summer League Championship Game MVP nailed the three-pointer to extend Charlotte's lead to four with just under 30 second to go.
For Kalkbrenner to make an early impact in the NBA, he'll need to continue to do the little things with excellence. Protecting the rim, finishing in the paint, developing a three-point shot, and most importantly, setting solid screens to open up looks for his teammates on offense -- an important trait for a big man playing in Charles Lee's perimeter-oriented system.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
KJ Simpson earns incredible praise for Hornets Summer League run
Charlotte's Summer League title offers early validation of Hornets’ rebuilding blueprint
Is this the beginning of a culture shift in Charlotte?
Hornets should consider trading for Bulls’ Nikola Vučević to fill frontcourt gap