Analyzing the Charlotte Hornets' selection of Ryan Kalkbrenner
After trading Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns, the Charlotte Hornets were bound to make a corresponding move to shore up their center rotation. That move came via the 34th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Ryan Kalkbrenner, a hulking center from Creighton University that fills a need for Charles Lee's Hornets.
The four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year is one of this draft classes' most impactful rim deterrents. Kalkbrenner put up gaudy block numbers in college, but his massive frame makes a difference even when he's not making a massive statistical impact.
According to Databallr, opposing teams attempted 4.9% less shots at the rim against Creighton when Kalkbrenner was on the floor, and converted on 5.3% less of them, proving the prowess of his presence. Joining a Charlotte team that employs a host of neutral to negative perimeter defenders, Kalkbrenner will have his work cut out for him. His ability to cover the warts of his teammates will be put to the test if and when he's thrown into the fire early in his career.
Kalkbrenner spent most of his time on defense guarding opposing pick and rolls in drop coverage, stationing himself closer to the basket to do what he does best: protect the rim. He'll enter the NBA with at least one finely tuned elite skill, but he knows that he has room to grow as an overall defensive hub.
"Another thing (to improve on) is perimeter defense, being able to switch and do everything on defense. Obviously at Creighton we were in drop coverage and we were really good at it, but I just want to be able to be an elite drop coverage guy, elite at switching, elite at everything. That's something I know I can do, it's just going to take a little time to get better and better at it."
On offense, Kalkbrenner's never-ending catch radius and soft touch in the paint are the building blocks that his game are built around. He's shown an improved ability to nail three-point shots, but it's a bit of a stretch to call him a true stretch big at this point in his developmental arc.
As of right now, Kalkbrenner is elite at what he does. Protecting the rim on defense, defending pick-and-rolls in drop coverage, catching high and finishing high at the rim, and operating as a people-moving screener to open up looks for his guards. If he doesn't develop an iota further, Kalkbrenner will stick in the NBA as a long time as a back-up big that eats up minutes and space on a high-level team.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Cooper Flagg reacts to Kon Knueppel being drafted by the Hornets
Drafting Knueppel, McNeeley is a bet on Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball in Charlotte
The top three options on the board for Charlotte in the second round of 2025 NBA draft
What the Mark Williams trade means for Moussa Diabate + Jusuf Nurkic