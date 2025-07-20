All Hornets

Is this the beginning of a culture shift in Charlotte?

The Hornets’ young core is starting to reshape the culture in Charlotte.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
The Hornets have been nothing short of a disappointment over the last decade, managing just two winning seasons and often feeling like an afterthought in the Eastern Conference. For years, the franchise has lacked a real sense of identity or culture — but that might finally be changing.

Sure, it’s not the NBA roster just yet — but what’s happening in Summer League feels real. 

There’s a young core taking shape in Charlotte, with KJ Simpson, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Tidjane Salaun, and Ryan Kalkbrenner all logging valuable minutes and learning how to play together. It’s not just about development — it’s about building chemistry and setting the tone for what could carry into training camp and beyond.

That growth has already paid off, as they now find themselves in the Summer League championship against the Sacramento Kings.

Is it definitive proof that the culture in Charlotte is changing? Maybe not yet. 

But there are clear signs, starting with new President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, who’s placing a strong emphasis on high-character prospects from respected college programs.

That includes Knueppel, coming out of Duke, and McNeeley, who played under Dan Hurley at UConn — one of the top culture programs in the country. Both were first-round picks and have made the most of their Summer League opportunities, carving out early roles. 

But more than just their on-court impact, it’s the attitude, maturity, and professionalism they bring that stands out — exactly the kind of tone-setters this franchise has been missing.

This shift isn’t just about Summer League wins. It’s about how Peterson is reshaping the team’s DNA. 

What’s stood out about Simpson is how comfortable he’s been taking charge — he talks, he listens, and he knows how to rally a group. Kalkbrenner’s the opposite in a good way: quiet, consistent, and always locked in. He doesn’t need to say much because his effort does the talking.

These guys aren’t just talented — they come from winning environments and carry themselves like pros.If this young core keeps trending upward, the Hornets may finally be turning a long-awaited corner. 

This Summer League run isn’t just a flash in the pan — it’s a first look at something real.

Thomas Gorski
