Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs. Pistons
The Charlotte Hornets (5-9) are back home on Sunday, hosting the Detroit Pistons (7-9) at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is looking to get back on track after blowing a big lead in a winnable matchup against the Nets on Tuesday, eventually resulting in a devastating 116-115 loss.
The Pistons fell short in devastating fashion, 108-107, against Charlotte earlier in the month. The young team will likely carry a chip on their shoulders coming into the matchup as they trade blows with another play-in-hopeful squad.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Pistons -1
1-star play on the Hornets (+1): This game is about as toss-up as you can get for a later November matchup, as evidenced by the spread. Two young teams with relatively similar records, relatively similar records against the spread, similar reliance on a talented point guard, and aspirations for the season.
Charlotte won the season's first matchup by a single point, but Detroit has been a slightly more consistent squad as of late. Ultimately, staying away from this pick would be the recommendation. If you feel compelled to make a pick on the spread here, Charlotte is 4-2 ATS this season as a home underdog, which might be reason enough for someone to pick this line.
Over/Under: 221.5
3-star play on the under: Charlotte has hit the over just twice in seven games as the home team, and only 4/13 times as an underdog. Detroit inspires no more confidence towards the over with a 1-7 record against the over as the road team, so taking the under seems pretty straightforward here.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 6-3 (66.7%)
O/U: 4-5 (44.4%)
Overall: 10-8 (55.5%)
