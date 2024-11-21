All Hornets

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs. Pistons

It's a pick'em game tonight between Charlotte and Detroit. Who comes out on top?

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) reacts after receiving a technical foul during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) reacts after receiving a technical foul during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets (5-9) are back home on Sunday, hosting the Detroit Pistons (7-9) at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is looking to get back on track after blowing a big lead in a winnable matchup against the Nets on Tuesday, eventually resulting in a devastating 116-115 loss. 

The Pistons fell short in devastating fashion, 108-107, against Charlotte earlier in the month. The young team will likely carry a chip on their shoulders coming into the matchup as they trade blows with another play-in-hopeful squad. 

Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Star ratings (Strength of prediction):

1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Pistons -1

1-star play on the Hornets (+1): This game is about as toss-up as you can get for a later November matchup, as evidenced by the spread. Two young teams with relatively similar records, relatively similar records against the spread, similar reliance on a talented point guard, and aspirations for the season.

Charlotte won the season's first matchup by a single point, but Detroit has been a slightly more consistent squad as of late. Ultimately, staying away from this pick would be the recommendation. If you feel compelled to make a pick on the spread here, Charlotte is 4-2 ATS this season as a home underdog, which might be reason enough for someone to pick this line.

Over/Under: 221.5

3-star play on the under: Charlotte has hit the over just twice in seven games as the home team, and only 4/13 times as an underdog. Detroit inspires no more confidence towards the over with a 1-7 record against the over as the road team, so taking the under seems pretty straightforward here.

Prediction record this season:

ATS: 6-3 (66.7%)
O/U: 4-5 (44.4%)
Overall: 10-8 (55.5%)

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

NBA Mock Draft: Hornets projected to take guard with comparison to Lonzo Ball

Dennis Smith Jr. believes Hornets' star LaMelo Ball is misunderstood

Just Like Old Times: Miles Bridges throws down halfcourt alley-oop from LaMelo Ball

Tre Mann's posterizing dunk vs. Nets reminds Hornets announcer of Vince Carter

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News