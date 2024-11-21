Hornets star LaMelo Ball would thrive in NBA's new All-Star Game format
The NBA's newest All-Star Game format, which is just the latest in an endless effort to revitalize the event, is something Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball would thrive under. The current two-team head-to-head style of play isn't something Melo struggles with. It's just the same as when his Hornets play any other NBA team, just with fewer elite players.
With that said Ball's play style would fit even better in the new format. The NBA has announced that the 2025 All-Star Game will feature a four-team tournament. Instead of one long game between two teams, they will be split even further and take each other on until one winner is left standing.
ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania revealed that it will feature two semifinal games with the first to 40 points moving on. The two winners will then play a final matchup to 25 for the overall win. Charania noted specifically that it will be much more like pickup basketball, a style that probably plays to Ball's advantage.
The reporter also said it's going to be a "quick-burst" sort of game, which again plays to Ball's strengths. The Hornets point guard often looks like he's playing pickup on an NBA floor to great success. He had a shot against the Brooklyn Nets the other night where he used that quick burst to effortlessly blow by his defender for a bucket.
The one-legged threes, hanging floaters, and aggressive dribbling are all things Ball not only does a lot but does well. That's likely to be the style of play featured in the All-Star Game this year. Whether or not Ball makes it to the game remains to be seen, but he's certainly on pace right now.
The point guard is seventh in the entire NBA in points per game, making him an early frontrunner to make up one of the backcourt spots. Among guards, he is third in PPG. He's also 15th in assists for good measure. His season line is definitely All-Star worthy: 28.4 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and a 42.6% field-goal percentage.
