Hornets are buying in: Seth Curry says Charles Lee's energy is 'trickling down to the team'
Seth Curry, the veteran sharpshooter for the Charlotte Hornets, has praised the team's new head coach, Charles Lee. During Hornets media day session, Curry expressed his enthusiasm for Lee's leadership and the positive changes he has brought to the organization.
"It's been great," Curry said during a training camp media session. "He's been great, him and his staff. They've made an emphasis to bring the energy levels up in the gym, every single day. Just being active and themselves and being a bulk themselves, and that's trickling down into the team."
Curry highlighted Lee's ability to create a positive and energetic atmosphere within the team. He praised the coach's commitment to pushing players to their limits while also being attentive to their individual needs.
"These first two training camps have been great as far as pushing us, making it tough on us, but at the same time listening to what guys need pre-practice and post-practice to get their bodies right," Curry added.
The Hornets are currently holding training camp at the Michael W. Krzyzewski Center on the campus of Duke University where Curry played college basketball under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski from 2010 to 2013.
In his 11th NBA season and first full season with the Hornets, Curry played for the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of the 2023-2024 season before being traded to the Hornets in February. The trade involved Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick going to the Hornets, while P.J. Washington and two future second-round picks went to the Mavericks.
As the Hornets look to build on their recent progress, Curry's endorsement of Lee is a significant vote of confidence. With a young roster and a coach who is dedicated to fostering a winning culture, the team is looking to that a step forward this season.
