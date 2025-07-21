All Hornets

Seth Curry is one of free agency’s best bargains — just don’t expect a return to Charlotte

The NBA three-point shooting champ remains available in free agency.

Tyler Carmona

Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) pulls up to shoot a three against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) pulls up to shoot a three against the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off proving himself as the league’s most accurate shooter last season, former Charlotte Hornet Seth Curry is still searching for a new home after going unsigned up to this point of free agency.

Despite the wait, Curry is still viewed as one of the best value targets on the market. In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, he was listed among the “top cheap free agents” still available.

"Curry has an elite skill set, something the rest of this free agent class is lacking. Curry ranks No. 7 in NBA history in three-point accuracy (43.3 percent) and is equally dangerous off the catch and in pull-up situations," said Swartz. "As long as he's playing between 15 and 20 minutes a night off the bench, Curry can still provide some instant offense to a contender's rotation."

This past season, Curry was the NBA's three-point shooting champ, connecting on 45.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc while averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He has also proven his ability to still play quality minutes, starting 14 games last season while averaging 15.6 minutes per game.

He may no longer be a game-changing piece off the bench, but he can still provide a scoring punch from three for a team who is looking to contend. With all the guards Jeff Peterson added this offseason, it's extremely unlikely that Curry will be running it back in the Queen City.

Curry was traded to the Hornets during the 2023-2024 season, along with Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for P.J. Washington and two second-round picks.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

KJ Simpson earns incredible praise for Hornets Summer League run

Kon Knueppel, KJ Simpson disagree on Summer League Championship MVP award

Charlotte's Summer League title offers early validation of Hornets’ rebuilding blueprint

Is this the beginning of a culture shift in Charlotte?

Published
Tyler Carmona
TYLER CARMONA

Tyler joined the Charlotte Hornets On SI team in December of 2024. He previously worked as a local TV news reporter at WSAV in Savannah, Georgia, and for ESPN Radio. After earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida, he attended grad school at Savannah State. Tyler's primary focus in Hornets coverage is centered around the draft and free agency.

Home/News