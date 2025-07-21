Seth Curry is one of free agency’s best bargains — just don’t expect a return to Charlotte
Fresh off proving himself as the league’s most accurate shooter last season, former Charlotte Hornet Seth Curry is still searching for a new home after going unsigned up to this point of free agency.
Despite the wait, Curry is still viewed as one of the best value targets on the market. In a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, he was listed among the “top cheap free agents” still available.
"Curry has an elite skill set, something the rest of this free agent class is lacking. Curry ranks No. 7 in NBA history in three-point accuracy (43.3 percent) and is equally dangerous off the catch and in pull-up situations," said Swartz. "As long as he's playing between 15 and 20 minutes a night off the bench, Curry can still provide some instant offense to a contender's rotation."
This past season, Curry was the NBA's three-point shooting champ, connecting on 45.6% of his attempts from beyond the arc while averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. He has also proven his ability to still play quality minutes, starting 14 games last season while averaging 15.6 minutes per game.
He may no longer be a game-changing piece off the bench, but he can still provide a scoring punch from three for a team who is looking to contend. With all the guards Jeff Peterson added this offseason, it's extremely unlikely that Curry will be running it back in the Queen City.
Curry was traded to the Hornets during the 2023-2024 season, along with Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick in exchange for P.J. Washington and two second-round picks.
