Seth Curry's shooting propels the Hornets over the Pelicans
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-92 in game two of their franchise record nine-game home stand.
Seth Curry was one of the biggest reasons why.
The former Duke Blue Devil has been on a hot streak since Christmas, averaging 9.3 points a night while shooting 60% from the field, 56% from three, and 100% from the free throw line.
Curry added to that against the Pelicans, providing a gigantic spark off the bench. Dell's son scored 16 points, shooting 4-6 from three en route to a blowout victory over New Orleans.
Seth Curry subbed in at the 6:37 mark of the first quarter. The Hornets trailed 12-9 at the time. Three minutes into his first stint, Curry hit a 23' three, giving the Hornets a 17-15 lead. He hit another three a minute and a half later to give the Hornets a one point lead (22-21). After Curry's shot, the Hornets shot 4-4 from three, ballooning the lead to fifteen.
In the third quarter, New Orleans cut Charlotte's 21 point lead down to 13. In came Seth Curry.
Charlotte went on a 12-0 run, bringing the lead from 13 to 25. Curry had 5 of Charlotte's 12 points during this run.
Curry was asked post game if he feeds off the shotmaking from his teammates.
"I think I just try to help my team as far as giving them that spacing," Seth said. "That allows guys like Vasa, Miles whoever it is to get downhill and get to the rim."
