Shocking statistic reveals Hornets' all-time ranking in average fan attendance
The Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA across the past couple of seasons and haven't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, but that hasn't stopped the fans from repping and rooting for their favorite team.
On Friday night, the Hornets broadcast with Eric Collins and Dell Curry revealed a statistic that had the Hornets ranked in the top three in average fan attendance all-time.
Usually when you talk about fan attendance with NBA teams you think of the bigger markets like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, or even the Chicago Bulls during the Michael Jordan era. However, seeing the Raptors and the Hornets on this list is quite literally jaw dropping.
The Raptors are the only NBA franchise in Canada, which is one of the main reasons why they're the leader in this statistic. Another aspect to think about is most of their fans can't travel to see them on the road as easily.
The statistic for the Hornets can be a little skewed, due to the fact of the Hornets shockingly leading the NBA in attendance for nine of the ten years in the 1990's, but it still doesn't diminish how impressive it is.
The fact that the Hornets are still at the No. 2 spot after all of these years just shows you how ready the city is to see winning basketball again. The majority of Charlotte fans have still stuck by the Hornets, despite the tough times.
There's no doubt about it, the Hornets franchise has fallen apart in the 2000s and lost some of their fanbase, but the true fans have stuck around waiting for the franchise to turn things back around. If the franchise were to have a competent playoff team soon, the city would certainly be having the arena sold-out each and every game.
The Hornets franchise hasn't really been successful since the 90's era. However, with new ownership in place and a potential top pick in the 2025 draft, the Hornets could start gaining respect from the media and start getting more fans in the Spectrum Center once again.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Detailing the Hornets' unfortunate injury luck this season
How LaMelo Ball’s injury could affect the Charlotte Hornets' draft strategy
NBA analyst dubs Hornets' rebuild 'distant' from reaching completion
Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün records second career double-double in loss to Toronto