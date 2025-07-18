Should the Hornets sign PJ Hall to a two-way contract?
The Hornets have had a picture perfect Summer League thus far as they've clinched a playoff spot in the playoffs with a dominant win over San Antonio. It's the first time the Hornets have been a part of postseason action in the Summer League.
It's been a total team effort amongst the players, but one of the players that's quietly stood out has been PJ Hall. Hall, who went undrafted, was on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets last season.
He currently isn't under contract for any team, but he certainly is looking to make the Hornets roster or elsewhere. Hall has averaged 8.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game in his four contests.
Hall's last game was his most impressive, as he poured in 11 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks in the blowout win versus San Antonio.
The question is should the Hornets sign Hall to a two-way contract? In my opinion, Hall has been well-deserving of a two-way contract and he fits exactly what the Hornets need. The only problem is the Hornets have KJ Simpson, Drew Peterson, and Damion Baugh on two-way contracts.
Every team in the NBA is allowed three two-way players, which would mean the Hornets would have to say goodbye to one of their three two-ways, which would likely be Baugh.
Baugh is a really solid player and showed flashes on the Hornets last season with his playmaking and ability to get to the rim, but he unfortunately doesn't really fit with the team anymore since the Hornets have an abundance of guards.
Now, on the flip side, a position that is currently lacking is the center position, which is why I believe the Hornets should sign Hall to the last two-way spot, since he fits a need and would have an actual chance of receiving minutes potentially during the season.
As well, Ryan Kalkbrenner, who was the Hornets second-round draft pick, has looked rather rough on both ends during the Summer League, which could make the Hornets realize they need to add more center depth to the roster.
Hall has been physical and a defensive anchor in the paint and he definitely could be in rout to make the Hornets final two-way spot, or at least be invited to training camp with an opportunity to make the final roster.
